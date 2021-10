Blessing of the Animals; All Parish Worship at Ascension. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to the annual Blessing of the Animals and pet food drive from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in honor of St. Francis. All species are welcome. You may watch a YouTube service from your home or car, and then drive up in the circle driveway to receive a blessing for each pet. The YouTube service will begin at 3 p.m. Go to YouTube and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls” or click the link from our website, episcopaltwinfalls.org.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO