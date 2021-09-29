Brandy Melville apparel brand launches store on Fifth Avenue South in Naples

Brandy Melville, a trendy Italian clothing and fashion accessories brand for teenage girls and young women, had a soft opening for its downtown Naples store last weekend, but its official opening is Saturday at 555 Fifth Ave. S., Unit 101. The store doesn’t have an exterior sign yet, but it moved into Provident Jewelry’s former space next to White House Black Market, a women’s clothing retailer headquartered at Chico’s FAS in Fort Myers. Provident consolidated its two jewelry stores on Fifth into a single store this year. The Brandy Melville apparel brand operates only one other Florida store, which opened two years ago in Miami Beach. More than a third of its nearly 100 locations are in the United States. Brandy Melville features clothing such as pants, jeans, shorts, skirts, dresses, skorts, sweatpants, sweaters, tops, tanks, T-shirts and hoodies, as well as accessories such as belts, necklaces, bracelets, charms, rings, caps, bags and backpacks.