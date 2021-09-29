CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Brandy Melville apparel brand launches store on Fifth Avenue South in Naples

gulfshorebusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy Melville, a trendy Italian clothing and fashion accessories brand for teenage girls and young women, had a soft opening for its downtown Naples store last weekend, but its official opening is Saturday at 555 Fifth Ave. S., Unit 101. The store doesn’t have an exterior sign yet, but it moved into Provident Jewelry’s former space next to White House Black Market, a women’s clothing retailer headquartered at Chico’s FAS in Fort Myers. Provident consolidated its two jewelry stores on Fifth into a single store this year. The Brandy Melville apparel brand operates only one other Florida store, which opened two years ago in Miami Beach. More than a third of its nearly 100 locations are in the United States. Brandy Melville features clothing such as pants, jeans, shorts, skirts, dresses, skorts, sweatpants, sweaters, tops, tanks, T-shirts and hoodies, as well as accessories such as belts, necklaces, bracelets, charms, rings, caps, bags and backpacks.

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Avenue#Fashion Accessories#Italian#Provident Jewelry#White House Black Market#Chico
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy