The new season of MeatEater is now streaming. The first episode of the season features country mega-star, Luke Combs. Last year, MeatEater host Steve Rinella took Luke Combs out for an antelope hunt. Fans were tipped off to the epic hunt when Rinella shared a video of Combs singing "This One's For You" on his Instagram. Since the hunt, the "Cold As You" singer appeared on an episode of the MeatEater podcast. Listen to the full episode here. Fans were left wondering, did cameras roll during the hunt? The question has been answered with the arrival of a new season of MeatEater on Netflix.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO