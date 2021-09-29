Emile Smith Rowe teams up with Karim Benzema in the latest FIFA 22 Team Of The Week (TOTW #2)
It’s been a bit of a good week for Emile Smith Rowe. After putting Tottenham to the sword with an easy victory at the weekend, Arsenal’s latest wonderkid finds a place in the big league, with a spot in FIFA 22’s TOTW #2. He’s joined by some massive names of the game too – like Real’s Karim Benzema who earns a place thanks to a double. The less said about the Champions League effort of his teammates, the better though.www.thexboxhub.com
