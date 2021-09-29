Actraiser Renaissance Review
A cult classic, many hold ActRaiser close to their heart. Mixing 2D side-scrolling action with city building, it was a breath of fresh air when it released on the SNES in the early nineties. And now it’s been remade for modern audiences. Actraiser Renaissance takes the original premise of a world in the grasp of a dark lord named Tanzra and keeps the core gameplay elements, but it also expands on them. As the Lord of Light, it’s up to you to journey to each of the lands affected by the dark lord’s evil doings, and make it so that people can settle there once more. Only now there’s more to it.www.gamespew.com
