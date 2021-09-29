CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Actraiser Renaissance Review

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cult classic, many hold ActRaiser close to their heart. Mixing 2D side-scrolling action with city building, it was a breath of fresh air when it released on the SNES in the early nineties. And now it’s been remade for modern audiences. Actraiser Renaissance takes the original premise of a world in the grasp of a dark lord named Tanzra and keeps the core gameplay elements, but it also expands on them. As the Lord of Light, it’s up to you to journey to each of the lands affected by the dark lord’s evil doings, and make it so that people can settle there once more. Only now there’s more to it.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Square Enix announces Actraiser Renaissance for Switch, out today

The SNES title Actraiser is returning on Switch under the new name Actraiser Renaissance. Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Square Enix has remastered the game in HD. Here’s a comprehensive overview:. Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Castlevania Advance Collection and Actraiser Renaissance out now on the eShop

It’s a day for classic games to come back, with the Castlevania Advance Collection and Actraiser Renaissance, a remake of the SNES title being dropped onto the eShop today. Castlevania Advance Collection was leaked to hell and back the last few months, so we weren’t too surprised with that but Actraiser Renaissance certainly was unexpected.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Actraiser Renaissance Hits Nintendo Switch Later Today

SNES classic Actraiser has been remastered for Nintendo Switch in the form of Actraiser Renaissance, which launches on the Switch later today. The game updates the original 16-bit Enix / Quintet title, which was unique in mixing platforming action sections with Populous-style city-building segments. The gameplay remains largely the same, but benefits from a 2.5D visual upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

ActRaiser Renaissance: HD remaster of the SNES classic gets a mobile release

SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd. released an HD remaster of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System’s (SNES) all-time action classic ActRaiser. The HD remaster is titled ActRaiser Renaissance which has received a release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. This is not the first entry of ActRaiser to mobile devices as a version of it was released for European mobile phones in 2004. The game claimed that the new scenarios amount to more than twice the story present in the original.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzo Koshiro
Destructoid

ActRaiser Renaissance is a pleasant surprise for SNES fans, and it’s out right now

A revival of the legendary Super Nintendo original for Switch, PS4, PC, and mobile. My biggest surprise at today’s Nintendo Direct, by far, was Square Enix’s reveal and insta-release of ActRaiser Renaissance — an unlikely return of the action-platformer-meets-heavenly-town-builder-sim ActRaiser. It’s a Super Nintendo classic — no “cult” needed. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Square Enix Remasters Actraiser For Android And iOS Devices

Square Enix has remastered Actraiser for Android and iOS platforms, and the game is already available for both devices. The announcement, surprisingly, came during the Nintendo Direct livestream event that Nintendo held yesterday. The game is officially called Actraiser Renaissance, and it comes with fully reworked graphics and some nifty little feature updates.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Actraiser Renaissance Remastered Now Available on Switch, PlayStation

Square Enix annonced today during the Nintendo Direct Livestream that Actraiser Renaissance is being remastered. “Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D action and platforming with city-building simulation. Help humanity prosper by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil,” developers said. “Utilize your miraculous powers to summon lightning and trigger earthquakes to remove obstacles that impede the growth of your civilization. Explore the vast new realm, build, and protect your settlements with the angel’s mighty bow and arrow to ward off the evil monsters that prey on your people.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SNES Game Actraiser Returns With A Remaster That's Out Now On Switch

As part of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo made an announcement basically no one was expecting. Square Enix's 1991 SNES game Actraiser--considered to be one of the console's best and most memorable games--is coming back for Nintendo Switch via a remaster. The game was announced during the Nintendo Direct, but it's also available on PlayStation and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Actraiser#Snes
nintendowire.com

September 2021’s Nintendo Direct announces Actraiser Renaissance, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, and more

Clocking in at 40 minutes, this September’s Nintendo Direct was packed with game announcements, updates, and more. Here’s a handful of titles that appeared during the presentation – everything from shadow dropped games you can play now to reminders about games coming soon to first reveals that’ll be launching in 2021 and 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘ActRaiser Renaissance’ remasters the classic SNES platformer and city building hybrid

Square Enix has announced ActRaiser Renaissance, a surprise remaster of the classic SNES title, and it’s out now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Originally developed by Enix, ActRaiser was an unusual hybrid split into 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) and city-building simulation (Realm Management) but has been regarded as a cult release for the SNES since launching in 1990.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cult-classic SNES game ActRaiser has been remastered and is out today

If it's leftfield announcements you're after, how about this one? Cult-classic Super Nintendo game Actraiser is getting the remaster treatment, and you won't have long to wait to play it - it's out now on Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. ActRaiser initially released for Super Nintendo back in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Square Enix, Actraiser is cool, but what about Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross?

Actraiser Renaissance, a remake of the SNES original, was announced at Nintendo Direct today, and I’m ecstatic. Square Enix has done a great job bringing some of its previously overlooked older titles to modern platforms, and I’ve enjoyed revisiting SaGa Frontier and Legend of Mana this year. Despite my enthusiasm,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World Series
otakustudy.com

Super Nintendo Classic ‘Actraiser Renaissance’ Releases on PS4, Switch, PC, Mobile Platforms

Marking the 30th Anniversary for the niche series, Square Enix has announced that a remastered edition of the 2D action platformer / city-building simulation game Actraiser Renaissance is now available to purchase. The game is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android and iOS gaming platforms – and with greatly improved hardware, features remastered HD visuals and quality of life improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is Out in February

A fan of Koei Tecmo and GUST’s long-running Atelier series? A new game is just around the corner: a sequel to 2015’s Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream will reunite fans with Sophie, picking up where the previous game left off. It’s an unusual choice for a sequel; after all, Atelier Sophie was itself part of the ‘Mysterious’ trilogy, accompanied by Atelier Firis and Atelier Lydie & Suelle. But while each of those games focused on their own alchemist, this is a direct sequel. Something that GUST is seemingly not afraid of doing, after the success of last year’s Atelier Ryza 2.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Nexomon: Extinction’, ‘Steam Highwayman’, ‘Actraiser Renaissance’, ‘Dragon Quest Dai’, ‘Final Gear’, ‘Nauticrawl’, ‘Free Fire MAX’, ‘I Saw Black Clouds’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

KeyWe Review

When I was younger, there was one toy I really wanted, but never ended up getting: a play post office. I was obsessed with stationery (still am), and so the idea of sorting through letters and envelopes, stamping stuff and charging imaginary customers for the privilege is something that really appealed to my younger self. Having spent some time playing KeyWe however, a co-op game about a pair of kiwi birds working in a post office, I now realise my parents might have had the right idea by not buying me that pretend post office. It’s a whole lot of busywork for very little reward.
VIDEO GAMES
studybreaks.com

Your Guide to the Marvel Video Game Renaissance

The video game industry is an ever-changing amalgamation of everything that came before it. Every year the technological development of video games continues to blow consumers’ minds with improved gameplay and cinematic graphics, all compounded by enthralling stories. The past three years have seen an exponential growth in the industry with the advances made by Sony’s PlayStation 5 and further expansions for streaming games.
NFL
gamespew.com

Seeing Red: Looking Back at Nintendo’s Virtual Boy

While we already covered the seven worst video game consoles a few months ago, there was one notable omission. Something that deserved its own feature. Something so embarrassing for Nintendo that, even to this day, it won’t even officially acknowledge its existence… we’re talking, of course, about the Virtual Boy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Games to Watch Out For This October

It’s October already! Well, four days into it. We’re late this month. October means the last quarter of the year has begun, and that typically means a busy release schedule is ahead. Indeed – there are some games we’re pretty excited about in the next few weeks. If you’re wondering...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy