Wait, Bill O'Brien Wanted to be Fired by Texans to Take Over Patriots?

During his tenure as the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, Bill O'Brien was frequently criticized for trying to build a "New England Patriots South" in the Lone Star State.

According to a new book, however, O'Brien in 2018 was ultimately trying to navigate his way back to the original Patriots' franchise up north.

This news comes via a soon-to-be-released book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham titled It's Better to Be Feared.

According to Wickersham, the relationship between Patriots owner Robert Kraft, then-New England quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick became so fraught back in 2017 that Kraft and Brady began discussing potential replacements for one of the NFL's best all-time coaches. Amongst their list of possible candidates, was a certain former Patriots' offensive coordinator named Bill O'Brien.

Wickersham also states that if Josh McDaniels was unavailable, O'Brien would have been a viable option to take over as offensive coordinator. Upon hearing this, Wickersham writes, the then-Texans head coach attempted to force the organization to fire him.

Seems unlikely, but ...

"The plan was fanciful but O'Brien heard about it," Wickersham writes in an excerpt released by ESPN.com. "He was in a power struggle of his own in Houston, fighting with general manager Rick Smith, a 'dysfunctional' and 'toxic' situation, according to the Houston Chronicle. The leaks from O'Brien's camp, claiming he wanted out, were so aggressive as to be suspicious, as if he knew he had a golden parachute. In the end, though, the [Texans] chose O'Brien over Smith, giving the coach more control over football operations. O'Brien later joked to a confidant that it was a somewhat empty victory. 'I was trying to get fired,' he said."

A key point that has been overlooked, however, is that O'Brien wasn't necessarily chosen over Smith. Yes, the relationship between the two was crumbling as reported by Aaron Wilson at the time, but Smith also opted to leave for personal reasons. Namely, in late 2017 he took a leave of absence in order to support his wife, Tiffany, after her breast cancer diagnosis.

It is at this point that O'Brien's power within the organization really began to rocket.

O'Brien was then key in the hiring of Brian Gaine as Smith's replacement, and then the subsequent firing of Gaine just over a year later in 2019. Following this, O'Brien assumed the general manager role.

As we now know, this proved a step too far for the former Patriots coach who was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season at which point it was clear that a change needed to be made. Ironically, it appeared that O'Brien himself was ultimately usurped by a front office member he had brought in, Jack Easterby.

Could this book be true? Well, never say never.

After all, Brady did call O'Brien "a hell of a coach" last year, saying after O'Brien's firing: "I think he has great leadership ability. It’s a very difficult part of the profession and I thought he did a great job in Houston over the years."

Whether or not that means he'd want to have O'Brien as a head coach, however, is open for interpretation.

What is particularly questionable about this report is that if it had this been the case, rumblings would likely have been heard about it at the time. But no. Not a word.

Never once were there any indications that O'Brien wanted out. The rumors of a power struggle and disfunction surrounding himself and Smith were more of a means to an end - a way for O'Brien to force the owner Bob McNair to pick his side and, therefore, focus the control of the organization in the hands of just one person.

Did O'Brien know McNair would have his back? Possibly, but that again is up for debate given how loyal he had been to Smith since 2006.

All this being said, it seems highly unlikely that O'Brien would risk losing a head coaching job at an organization in which he had significant pull, with or without Smith in charge, in order to be second in line for a Patriots job that ultimately never opened up.

