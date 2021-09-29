Oakland A’s bullpen failed when needed most

It is easy to blame Lou Trivino for the Oakland A’s current situation. His two week implosion at the end of August and into September led to the A’s falling out of a wild card berth, facing an uphill battle in their quest to return to the postseason. Now, as they are 3.5 games out of a wild card spot with five games left to play, they essentially need to win out in order to have even a slight chance at making up that ground.