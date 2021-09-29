CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military brass dodge blowback, consequences from Afghanistan withdrawal debacle

By Ben Wolfgang
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain’s foreign secretary faced a severe demotion. The Dutch defense minister resigned. But in Washington, six weeks after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan sparked a rapid Taliban takeover, there have been no firings or high-level resignations, nor have any key figures faced true accountability for a series of deadly mistakes that raised serious questions about America’s foreign policy competence.

Washington Times

COFFEY: In Afghanistan, a resistance arises

The Afghanistan fiasco was totally avoidable. Had President Biden listened to his military advisers and kept a small troop presence, coupled with U.S. air support to the Afghan military, the Taliban would not be in power today. Unfortunately, the president did not heed their advice, and now the Taliban control...
Washington Times

Former U.S. officials say Biden has bucked responsibility over Afghanistan

A group of veteran foreign policy and military hands said unanimously on Tuesday that President Biden has not accepted responsibility for his administration’s troubled withdrawal from Afghanistan. Former State Department Deputy Secretary Richard Armitage, longtime diplomat and former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute,...
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Scheller to face Marine court-martial over Afghan criticisms

Marine Corps officials at Camp Lejeune, N.C. ordered a court-martial for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a 17-year veteran who released several videos and social media posts sharply criticizing senior U.S. government and military leaders over operations in Afghanistan. He has been charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of...
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Scheller freed from the brig ahead of hearing on potential court-martial

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who has waged a one-man social media campaign against top government and military leaders over their failures in Afghanistan, is out of the brig at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after spending a week behind bars for criticizing his bosses. Officials on Tuesday said they released...
Washington Times

Senate Republicans call for select committee to probe Afghanistan withdrawal

Senate Republicans are calling for a bipartisan select committee to investigate the troubled U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rick Scott of Florida introduced legislation Tuesday to create a Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan composed of 12 members from both the House and Senate, which the lawmakers say would be modeled after the congressional inquiry into the Iran-Contra affair.
Birmingham Star

Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Bagram Airfield

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): The Taliban have denied reports of the foreign troops' presence at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, reported local media. Omar Mansor, a member of the cultural commission, said: "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese", according to TOLOnews. On Saturday night, Bagram residents...
WashingtonExaminer

Six takeaways from military brass's Capitol Hill showdown

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gens. Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie spent more than 10 hours on Capitol Hill this week responding to questions about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other topics. The three top defense officials testified in front of the Senate and House Armed Services committees on Tuesday...
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
Washington Times

Going for woke in the Afghanistan debacle

The lack of preparedness for the collapse of the Afghan government, the lack of preparation for the safe evacuation of American citizens, and the lack of planning for protecting the Afghans who assisted our soldiers and diplomats is painfully obvious in retrospect. Still, maybe it should not have been such a big surprise.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Hawley tries to blame Afghanistan debacle on efforts to reform military culture

Josh Hawley, Missouri’s spotlight-seeking Republican junior senator, offers this theory of why President Joe Biden so bungled the withdrawal from Afghanistan: Biden and his military commanders were too focused on promoting diversity and confronting racism within the ranks. It’s a head-spinning non sequitur, but that’s how demagoguery works — advancing populist prejudices by tying them, however improbably, to genuine issues. And no one demagogues quite like Hawley.
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
