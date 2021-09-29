Military brass dodge blowback, consequences from Afghanistan withdrawal debacle
Britain’s foreign secretary faced a severe demotion. The Dutch defense minister resigned. But in Washington, six weeks after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan sparked a rapid Taliban takeover, there have been no firings or high-level resignations, nor have any key figures faced true accountability for a series of deadly mistakes that raised serious questions about America’s foreign policy competence.www.washingtontimes.com
