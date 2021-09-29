Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition winners named
JEFFERSON — The 2021 Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition was held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, in Jefferson. Ten contestants competed in the garment competition across five divisions: Preteen, Junior, Senior, Adult, and Made for Others. The winners of each division are as follows: Preteen- Abigail Schultz, Columbus; Junior-Elizabeth Colwell, La Valle; Senior-Kimberly Westenberg, Watertown; Adult-Jessie Weiss, Fort Atkinson; Made for Others-Holley Schwartz, Watertown.www.dailyunion.com
