CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Columbia Banking (COLB) Is Up 8.55% in One Week: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colb#Zacks 1 Rank Stocks
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks to Buy on Continued Expansion in Services Activity

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been a reason of worry, raising concerns of an economic slowdown for some time now. This also resulted in markets taking a hit in September. However, the services data for September paints a different picture. Recently released data for the U.S.services industry PMI...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Here's Why "Trend" Investors Would Love Betting on Hackett Group (HCKT)

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Mosaic (MOS) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy