Get an RPS-recommended Razer gaming chair for £155 off

By Will Judd
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

The Razer Iskur is a rather excellent gaming chair if you're a relatively tall person or a normal-sized cat - or at least so says Katharine in her review. This premium chair normally retails for £500, but today Ebuyer have discounted it to £345, and they're also throwing in a pair of Razer peripherals to sweeten the deal.

