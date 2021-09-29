Get an RPS-recommended Razer gaming chair for £155 off

Get all the performance you need with the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard. This gadget boasts nearly zero input latency and Razer Optical Switches for faster and lighter performance. These keys give you up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate for reduced input latency. Plus, they come in 2 variants: Linear and Clicky. What’s more, with a lightning-fast 0.2 ms response time, these 2nd-gen Optical Switches are 3 times faster than Magnetic Switches. Meanwhile, you get smooth, silent keystrokes for an even typing experience. Plus, with the onboard cloud storage, you can save up to 5 profiles. Furthermore, the Doubleshot PBT keycaps are harder and more durable than ABS plastic. So you won’t have to worry about them wearing down. Moreover, a sound dampening foam absorbs pinging noises if you happen to bottom out your keys. Additionally, with an ergonomic wrist rest and multifunction dial, it’s a convenient keyboard.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO