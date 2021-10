Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another stimulating episode! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller cover a whole ton of reader questions. Well, first they re-re-re-address the topic of the hour, which is Ben Simmons appearing to get closer and closer to Portland every passing week. Oddsmakers are patting the Blazers on the head and we respond. Has anything really changed? Then we get into questions about small lineups, big lineups, Brandon Ingram trades, Norman Powell off the bench, athletic lineups, four-point shots, three-way deals, the relationship between shooting and defense, the Blazer’s Edge commenting system, and so many more things that we can’t even believe we stuffed a podcast so full of them! If you’re a Blazers fan, it’s the best audio goody bag ever, and it’s all right here for you!

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO