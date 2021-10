It seems like a fairly straightforward and basic question that can be quickly answered: How much does it cost to rewire a house? The answer ranges from around $8,000 to more than $30,000. That rather wide range is due to a plethora of factors. Once you begin to research the cost of the materials, time and labor required to rewire a home, you begin to realize that there is more than meets the wall socket when it comes to this complex home project.

