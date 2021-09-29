CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

stevenscountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fall which means you are craving Pumpkin Spice! This easy homemade Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup is the perfect addition to all your coffee drinks. It’s made with a few simple ingredients and so quick and easy to prepare. Stock your fridge with this all fall. Where are my pumpkin...

stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Spices#Great Pumpkin#Food Drink#Diy
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Everyone should have an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole in their back pocket. Just as fitting for this year's holiday brunch main as it is for breakfast for dinner, this sausage and egg bake is a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that requires very little prep. Once the sausage is cooked and the eggs whisked, thawed frozen hash browns and plenty of cheese are folded in before baking. About an hour or so later, you have perfectly tender potatoes, fluffy, creamy eggs and melty, glorious cheese.
RECIPES
Wbaltv.com

The science behind the obsession with pumpkin spice season

Fall is officially here and for many that means just one thing. It’s pumpkin spice season! But, why are we so obsessed with this seasonal staple? Joining us with some answers is Johns Hopkins University researcher Sarah Cormiea.
SCIENCE
Omaha.com

More spice at Valley coffee and cocktail emporium

BREW Coffee House & Tasting room in Valley recently launched its fall specialty coffee lineup. Featured drinks include a Jack-O-Lantern S’mores Cappuccino with toaster marshmallows on the top and a graham cracker dipped at the side; the Maple Pancake Latte, pictured on Facebook with a bacon-topped mini waffle resting on the rim; and the Cinnamon French Toast Latte, with a thin slice of toast topping cinnamon whipped cream.
VALLEY, NE
Seattle Times

Pasta Aglio e Olio gets a plus one in this easy, satisfying recipe

As much as I adore long-simmered pasta sauces like Bolognese or Marcella Hazan’s butter-slicked tomatoes, the ones I gravitate to most can be sautéed in a skillet while the pasta boils in a pot alongside. Variations on a classic aglio e olio, these sauces are invariably anchored by loads of...
RECIPES
929nin.com

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes with Homemade Maple Butter and Syrup

Give blueberries a break, and let pumpkin have its season with these festive fall pancakes. Pumpkin is a good source of vitamin A which can help improve eye health, potassium which can help to reduce blood pressure, and fiber, which helps you feel fuller longer. In this recipe, each bite of your pancakes delivers a rich, sweet, and comforting mix of fresh spices, warm vanilla, and sweet fruit.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RECIPES
cityscenecolumbus.com

Weekly Win | Pumpkin Spice Latte

We're kicking off the first October weekend with an extra sweet boost of caffeine just for you. Enter below for the chance to win a gift card from Starbucks!. Winners will be announced Oct. 6.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Meal

The Easiest Way to Dry Bread for Stuffing

Everyone has their favorite side dish for Thanksgiving. The Best Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes. Made of piles of bread cubes mixed with butter, broth, vegetables and spices, stuffing offers a savory herbaceous flavor that takes any Thanksgiving spread to the next level.
RECIPES
nortonhealthcare.com

Healthy homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe

Enjoy a healthier version of the ever-popular pumpkin spice latte and save money by making it at home! Pumpkin offers a wealth of health benefits. This recipe is dairy-free and contains no added sugar. A popular coffee shop’s version has a whopping 50 grams of sugar — more than double the recommended amount for a single day.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy