Nonna’s Empanadas
We love Nonna’s not just because of the delicious food, but because empanadas are the perfect thing to hold and nibble on while exploring The Original Farmers Market. There are close to 30 different kinds in their daily hot case at any given time, so whatever you’re in the mood for, you’ll probably find it. That said, standouts for us include the spicy salsa chicken verde, the aromatic veggie samosa, and the pork, ham, and mustard-filled Cuban.www.theinfatuation.com
