Nonna’s Empanadas

Open since 1917, Magee’s isn’t just the original restaurant at The Farmers Market, it’s one of the oldest eating establishments in the entire city. As the story goes, Blanche Magee figured all the farmers dropping off produce at 3rd and Fairfax would want some lunch, so she filled a basket with corned beef and other personal recipes and started selling. Fast forward a century and this LA institution is still going strong and selling the same famous corned beef. You can get it in a sandwich with rye bread and spicy mustard, but we actually prefer it as a plate instead. That way you can experience the perfectly-balanced brininess all on its own - and get two sides of your choice as well.

