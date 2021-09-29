Moishe’s Restaurant

Moishe’s is located in the main courtyard of the market, a place we often avoid simply for how crowded it gets. We make an exception for this place. The long-standing Mediterranean shop has solid shawarma, kabobs, and wraps, but it’s their falafel that we rank among the best in LA. Each one is made to order and comes out piping hot with a crunchy, crispy exterior and a perfectly moist interior. A plate comes with two sides of your choice and we usually just double up on the hummus and then order a separate side of their sweet and nutty mouhamara.