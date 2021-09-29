Shreveport City Council Passes Program for Guaranteed Income

Although it was slow to gain some steam, the medical marijuana train in Louisiana is finally rolling full steam ahead!. As I'm sure you know, medical pot is kind of legal in the Sportsman's paradise. I say "kind of" because, as of right now, not every form of cannabis can be purchased and possessed legally by citizens of our state. That's all set to change in January of 2022 when "smokable" marijuana can be recommended by a doctor. When that happens, dispensaries in the Louisiana can start receiving and selling the raw marijuana to patients legally. To keep up with the expected demand, the Bayou State is going to have to get really green really fast!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO