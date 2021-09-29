Colts vs. Dolphins: Initial injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) released their injury reports on Wednesday to begin the preparation for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite being less than a month into the season, the Colts have an extensive injury report that is filled with the names of impactful players on both sides of the ball. It’s a big one, so let’s get to it.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status

TE Jack Doyle Back DNP

T Eric Fisher Rest DNP

LB Darius Leonard Ankle DNP

G Quenton Nelson Ankle/Knee DNP

DE Kwity Paye Hamstring DNP

T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP

S Khari Willis Ankle/Groin DNP

DT Antwaun Woods Back DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle DNP

G Mark Glowinski Knee LP

RB Jonathan Taylor Knee LP

QB Carson Wentz Ankles LP

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that it’s “not looking good” in terms of Quenton Nelson suiting up in Week 4. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but it’s trending that way.

It was encouraging to see Carson Wentz log a limited practice to begin the week. Even after gutting through the Week 3 loss, it seems Wentz is in a better place than he was just a week ago.

All of the players that didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday are in question for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins. If they are able to log a limited practice by Friday, they have a chance to play.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status

WR Will Fuller V Chest/Elbow DNP

LB Jerome Baker Hamstring LP

C Michael Deiter Foot/Quad LP

CB Xavien Howard Shoulder FP

S Brandon Jones Ankle FP

WR DeVante Parker Shoulder FP