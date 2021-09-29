CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter exec reveals test footage of verification tools for NFT profile pictures

By MK Manoylov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter’s head of consumer product marketing Justin Taylor released a video showcasing unreleased, in-development tools for users who want to have an NFT profile picture. The video was recorded by Mada Aflak, Senior Software Engineer at Twitter. In the video, Aflak shows how users must click on “Change photo” for their profile picture. An option to “Select NFT” will emerge, allowing the user to connect a digital wallet from Coinbase, Metamask, or other sources. The user selects the NFT they want as a profile picture – which will have a checkmark verifying the blockchain to which the NFT belongs.

