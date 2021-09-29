CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Rick Barnes said before Wednesday's Tennessee basketball practice

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said before his team's second practice of the preseason on Wednesday at Pratt Pavilion:. “It’s hard to believe really, but it’s been fun. It was really fun to get to as normal as we could be. The best part of that has really been the time we got to spend with the players, being able to utilize the time we haven’t prepped together but then go downstairs in the locker room. It’s two of the most important places that we can be together and that part has been really fun. We have a good group of guys, we have half the team who are freshmen. The older guys have done a really good job showing these guys the way, but it’s just been fun to really get back to normal.”

