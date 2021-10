Business Travel Continues Slowed Recovery While Some Companies Consider New Travel Program Approaches. Despite continuing to report an overall willingness and optimism for the return to business travel, business travel industry sentiment continues to waver, due to ongoing uncertainty around the Delta variant and other variants. However, indicators show companies and their corporate travel managers may be looking at new focus areas and ways of working for their business travel program. This is according to the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking, and advocacy for the industry.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO