Netflix has bought its first game development studio

Be it due to the pandemic, or simply just bad weather, most of us have spent a lot of time indoors over the past year.When going outside isn’t an option, where do we turn to for a sense of escape?The answer, for many, is video games. Last year, statistics skyrocketed during quarantine – with people increasingly relying on their consoles and computers for diversion.While old favourites such as Fifa, Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto remain steadfastly popular, others may want something a little more off the beaten track. Here is a list of games that are well worth checking...

FIFA ・ 20 HOURS AGO