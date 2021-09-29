Netflix has bought its first game development studio
There was a period in American culture where gaming was seen as a highly niche interest. Something geared towards a largely male audience in the 18-30 year old demographic. Video games were not an avenue for story-telling, but rather a means of corrupting the youth, if mainstream critics were to be believed. But thankfully, things have changed dramatically, and gaming is now a massive industry funded by diverse uses. Look no further than Netflix’s acquisition this week of Night School Studio, the developer behind Oxenfree, a critically-acclaimed indie game.www.inputmag.com
