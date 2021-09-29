It Sure Seems Like a Lot of People Are Choosing to Get Vaccinated Rather Than Lose Their Job

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO