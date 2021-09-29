CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Sure Seems Like a Lot of People Are Choosing to Get Vaccinated Rather Than Lose Their Job

By Jordan Weissmann
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovant Health, a large hospital system in North Carolina, announced on Monday that it had been forced to fire just 175 employees after they refused to go along with its new policy requiring staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By any objective measure, this should have been an encouraging success story about an employer successfully nudging its workforce to make a responsible decision. Novant told the Washington Post that 99 percent of its 35,000-strong staff had been inoculated. The week before, it had suspended 375 holdouts, but most of them ultimately chose to get their shots and keep their jobs.

