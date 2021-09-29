EVO 2021's exclusive in-person tournament canceled due to Covid concerns
The EVO 2021 Showcase, billed as the fighting game tournament's "triumphant return" to Las Vegas, has been cancelled, organizers announced Wednesday. "Due to the continuing complications of COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant we have made the tough decision to cancel the EVO 2021 showcase. The players invited to participate in the EVO 2021 Showcase represent many of the best fighters in the world. We're incredibly saddened to cancel the event."www.pcgamer.com
