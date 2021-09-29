EVO 2021's exclusive in-person tournament canceled due to Covid concerns

It's fair to say that Amazon Games had a less-than-spectacular track record in videogames before New World. But the MMO appears to be a new start for the publisher, to the extent even Jeff Bezos took a break from space hijinks to herald it: "after many setbacks and failures, we have a success." At that time the MMO was riding high with 800,000 concurrent players, but its first weekend in the wild saw the number rise even higher and, Sunday evening US time, it hit an all-time peak of 913,634 players (per SteamDb).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO