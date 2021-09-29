CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVO 2021's exclusive in-person tournament canceled due to Covid concerns

By Joseph Knoop
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The EVO 2021 Showcase, billed as the fighting game tournament's "triumphant return" to Las Vegas, has been cancelled, organizers announced Wednesday. "Due to the continuing complications of COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant we have made the tough decision to cancel the EVO 2021 showcase. The players invited to participate in the EVO 2021 Showcase represent many of the best fighters in the world. We're incredibly saddened to cancel the event."

PC Gamer

Lemnis Gate review

The recent wave of games designed around timeloop mechanics reveals a simple truth: timefuckery is cool, it makes you feel clever, and videogames, intertwined as they are with the concept of perpetual death, are the perfect medium to explore it. Need to know. What is it? Multiplayer FPS with a...
VIDEO GAMES
