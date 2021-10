LINCOLN — Nebraska high school softball teams now know what the start of postseason play will look like. The Nebraska School Activities Association unveiled subdistrict tournament brackets on Thursday. The subdistrict round is single-elimination and played in one day. The 10 subdistrict winners in each class advance to a district final in addition to the top six teams in wild card points that did not win subdistricts. The 16 qualifiers are then seeded based on wild card points and paired up for a best-of-three district final. The winners of the eight district finals in each class advance to the state tournament in Hastings.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO