Ford Dealers Are Creating Fake Customers To Get More Broncos
The Ford Bronco hasn’t been back in dealerships for very long, but it’s already causing all sorts of trouble. The SUV has been back-ordered for quite some time, and it only seems to be getting worse. It’s gotten so bad that some dealers are creating fake customers so the manufacturer will ship them more Broncos. Between the chip shortage, the roof recall, and last-minute price hikes, the Ford Bronco drama never ends. Are Ford Broncos really worth the trouble of Ford dealers creating fake customers?www.motorbiscuit.com
