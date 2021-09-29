Ford Dealers Are Creating Fake Customers To Get More Broncos

The Ford Bronco is a pretty handsome thing. In fact, we'd go so far as to say that it's one of the best retro-modern vehicles of this generation. That includes icons like the Mini Cooper and the (sold-out) Lamborghini Countach, but while we can't help but marvel at its design, we also can't help but think about the seemingly endless delays that the off-roader continually faces. Nevertheless, while things with the current model aren't going 100% as smoothly as Ford would like, the automaker is already thinking about the Bronco's mid-life refresh, according to sources close to the brand.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO