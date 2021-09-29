CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Dealers Are Creating Fake Customers To Get More Broncos

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Bronco hasn’t been back in dealerships for very long, but it’s already causing all sorts of trouble. The SUV has been back-ordered for quite some time, and it only seems to be getting worse. It’s gotten so bad that some dealers are creating fake customers so the manufacturer will ship them more Broncos. Between the chip shortage, the roof recall, and last-minute price hikes, the Ford Bronco drama never ends. Are Ford Broncos really worth the trouble of Ford dealers creating fake customers?

www.motorbiscuit.com

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

