Kids scavenge for dinosaur eggs at the Mable House

MABLETON — During their week off for fall break, children are testing their scavenging skills and diving into dinosaur times at the Mable House complex. The historic home, arts center and amphitheater, operated by Cobb County Parks and Recreation, is hosting "Jurassic Journey" this week. Families with young children are invited to visit the Mesozoic Musuem at the complex, where they can learn about dinosaurs before embarking on a self-guided egg hunt. Participants explore the complex to find dinosaur nests and eggs. Kids can identify footprints of the ancient reptiles to win prizes.