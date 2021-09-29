Beth Whitney, Ponca City, Oklahoma, resident, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 92. Elizabeth (Beth) Eloise Gile was born on September 18, 1928, in Republic County, Kansas, the fourth of twelve children, to W.L. “Roy” and Julia (Holgerson) Gile. She attended the local rural school with her siblings, including making the 1.5 mile walk to and from school. When that school closed due to a teacher shortage associated with World War II, her family moved to Concordia, Kansas, so Beth and her siblings could continue their education. While in high school, she enjoyed taking woodworking and shop classes. She graduated high school in 1946 and began working for Fidelity State Bank in Concordia, Kan. She married her high school sweetheart, Royal Whitney, on August 4, 1951, in Concordia, and she moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, as a new bride. Beth worked at Continental Oil Company in Payroll for four years prior to having children. Beth loved being a stay-at-home mother to her three children. She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, picnics, and traveling. Beth loved her grandchildren so much and enjoyed doting on them as only a grandmother can do. She was very proud of her great-granddaughters.