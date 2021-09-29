Port Canaveral back to making profit, projects record revenue for 2022
Port Canaveral is back in business now that cruise lines have returned to sailing, and the outlook for fiscal year 2022 is projected to be a record year. “August was the first time in 17 months that we covered our operating expenses and debt service in the result. So it’s been a long 17 months but we’re back,” said port CEO Capt. John Murray on Wednesday at the board of commissioners meeting.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
