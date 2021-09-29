CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Canaveral, FL

Port Canaveral back to making profit, projects record revenue for 2022

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Canaveral is back in business now that cruise lines have returned to sailing, and the outlook for fiscal year 2022 is projected to be a record year. “August was the first time in 17 months that we covered our operating expenses and debt service in the result. So it’s been a long 17 months but we’re back,” said port CEO Capt. John Murray on Wednesday at the board of commissioners meeting.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Port Canaveral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Msc Cruises#Carnival#Mardi Gras#Royal Caribbean#Disney Cruise Line#Norwegian Cruise Line
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy