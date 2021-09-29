Analytics and 4th down

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let me start out saying, Judge is not absent of blame for losses these past two weeks by any means. Personally, I do believe that Judge needed to play for the TD instead of the FG at the end of the Washington game. That lost the game not anything else because despite all the other plays the Giants messed up, they were there at the end, and he didn’t go for the W. He coached not to lose which is a recipe for disaster. The first 58 minutes only matter in games that are out of hand. In games that can still be won those 58 minutes are just what lead you to this moment. The game is won or lost in those 2 minutes, not the other 58 minutes like in games out of hand at the end of the game. Also, all the talk about the mistakes about coaching seems to overshadow all the good coaching that has taken place. This team and players have been put in situations to win the game, and every time have come up short. At some point that is not on coaching that’s on the players themselves. The players need to execute when their number is called.

Big Blue View

The Never-Ending Story: Offensive Line Building

No, this isn't actually about the Giants' OL, only tangentially. It's about a chart I saw today by Ben Baldwin of The Athletic ("Computer Cowboy" on Twitter) showing team pass block win rate (PBWR, an ESPN stat that uses the NFL's tracking data from NextGen stats to measure how often an OL sustains his pass block for at least 2.5 seconds) plotted vs. PFF OL score for each NFL team through week 3:
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints injury news: Tae Crowder added to injury report with hamstring issue

The New York Giants’ injury report for Thursday looked nearly identical to Wednesday’s. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring injuries) and starting guard Ben Bredeson (hand) again missed practice. Linebacker Tae Crowder, though, was added to the report on Thursday. He was listed as limited with a hamstring...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Saints predictions: BBV staff not optimistic

Can the 0-3 New York Giants march into the Ceasar’s Superdome on Sunday and ruin the New Orleans Saints homecoming? Oddsmakers don’t think so, with DraftKings Sportsbook continuing to list the Giants as 7.5-point underdogs against the 2-1 Saints. Here is what your Big Blue View contributors think of Sunday’s...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants at Saints: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The 0-3 New York Giants have the unenviable task of being the New Orleans Saints opponents as they make their long-awaited return to the Superdome in the wake of Hurricane Ida. It’s sure to be a raucous environment, and all eyes will likely be on the Saints’ offense and the...
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View podcast - Scouting the New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants start a two-week road trip this weekend with a trip down to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints. This looks to be a special game for the Saints as they finally make their home debut after being forced out of New Orleans by Hurricane Ida. The Superdome will likely host a raucous atmosphere as the 2-1 Saints look to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in a competitive NFC South.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 5: Everything you need to know

The 1-3 New York Giants look for a second straight victory on Sunday when they face the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (3-1) in Arlington, Tx. Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Giants are currently 7-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is coming off a thrilling 27-21...
NFL
Big Blue View

Film review: Is Matt Skura the Giants’ answer at left guard?

Through four games, the New York Giants have had a rotating door at their left guard position. Incumbent starter Shane Lemieux attempted to play through a partially torn patellar tendon in Week 1. After the severity of Lemieux’s injury was revealed, the notion of him starting seemed unreasonable. Somehow he managed to play 17 snaps.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley star

This is what the New York Giants envisioned when they put this team together. Daniel Jones throwing darts — or ‘Dimes,’ if you prefer — and leading comebacks. Saquon Barkley being a game-changer. Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and John Ross making plays. Graham Gano being clutch. The defense getting stops when it had to.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants 27, Saints 21: 5 things we learned from the Giants’ first win

It took a month, but the New York Giants won their first game on Sunday. The Giants beat a heavily-favored New Orleans Saints team on the road, 27-21, in overtime. For the first time this year, the Giants finished a game and go into their week of prep for the Dallas Cowboys with something to feel good about. The team has a massively important week of prep ahead of them and little time to dwell on the emotions from the game.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 4: Giants win in OT

Giants win! A 6-yard run by Saquon Barkley gave the 1-3 Giants a 27-21 win. Full recap to come. Giants tie it up: Graham Gano tied the score at 21-21 by connecting on a 48-yard field goal with :31 to play. The Giants moved 59 yards in 11 plays to set up the tying score. The Saints failed to move into field goal range, and the game is into overtime. The Giants will get tyhe ball first.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints final score: New York defeats New Orleans, 27-21 in OT

The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 21-21, in overtime on Sunday to win their first game of the season and improve to 1-3 on the season. The Saints dropped to 2-2 on the season. The Giants trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter and came all...
NFL
Big Blue View

Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after beating New Orleans in OT

What were the New York Giants saying after Sunday’s 27-21 overtime victory against the Ne Orleans Saints? Let’s go inside the locker room and find out. Head coach Joe Judge on what the win said about the Giants ... “Look, we’re just sticking to the process. I’ve been talking about...
NFL
Big Blue View

John Ross wants to be more than a “one-trick pony” for the New York Giants

If you don’t know by now that John Ross is really fast, you’d be the only one. The fifth-year wide receiver set a record by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine, a tidbit that followed him through multiple stints on Injured Reserve and landed him a one-year contract with the New York Giants this March.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Saints: 5 plays that led to the Giants’ victory

The New York Giants won a in a resilient fashion Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-21 in overtime. Daniel Jones and the offense generated several explosive plays against a defense that contained its first three opponents. New York’s offense had 485 total yards, with Daniel Jones accounting for 402...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Week 4 winners and losers: Giants show plenty of fight

Week four seemed like a positive week, right? I mean, the Giants won in a resilient comeback fashion on the road in a hostile environment. It’s a step in the right direction, but the hole is still deep at 1-3. There was a bunch of interesting NFL action and divisional matchups in week four. The schedule has now turned to October. As the leaves start to turn colors, the clarity on playoff aspirations starts to materialize.
NFL

