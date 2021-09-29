Analytics and 4th down

Let me start out saying, Judge is not absent of blame for losses these past two weeks by any means. Personally, I do believe that Judge needed to play for the TD instead of the FG at the end of the Washington game. That lost the game not anything else because despite all the other plays the Giants messed up, they were there at the end, and he didn’t go for the W. He coached not to lose which is a recipe for disaster. The first 58 minutes only matter in games that are out of hand. In games that can still be won those 58 minutes are just what lead you to this moment. The game is won or lost in those 2 minutes, not the other 58 minutes like in games out of hand at the end of the game. Also, all the talk about the mistakes about coaching seems to overshadow all the good coaching that has taken place. This team and players have been put in situations to win the game, and every time have come up short. At some point that is not on coaching that’s on the players themselves. The players need to execute when their number is called.