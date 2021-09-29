CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino battle for the ball during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League.

The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United.

He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record. The most recent goal was in United’s 2-1 loss at Young Boys two weeks ago.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

