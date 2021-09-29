CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

White files COVID-related bills

East Texas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – State Rep. James. White (R-Hillister) has filed two COVID-related bills last week, one of which prohibits vaccine mandates. While filed the two bills, HB 93 and 94, last Tuesday, after the Texas Legislature’s third special session began. The text of the bill refers to the Pelosi Congressional Vaccination Doctrine Act, and would prohibit businesses and governmental entities in the state of Texas from requiring customers and employees from requiring vaccinations or documentation certifying vaccination status.

