Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Man Gets 12 Years In Prison For Stalking, Threatening To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man who stalked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend while on parole for a previous domestic violence assault was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison. Jesse Boatman, 42, pleaded no contest in June to felony charges of stalking and...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

CBS Sacramento

Search Continues For Stockton Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Her Mother

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Stockton man that deputies say killed his girlfriend and stabbed her mother. Deputies Brandi Hornsby, 24, was killed in the home she shared with the suspect. The two had a six-week-old baby together. After not hearing from Brandi for days, on Monday, Brandi’s mom, Tonya Wilkerson, went looking for her. She saw a car in the driveway, but no one answered the door. She then broke in through a bedroom window, looking for her daughter and grandchild. That’s when deputies say D’Angelo Webb attacked her stabbing her in the neck,...
STOCKTON, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Man who stalked, bragged on Facebook about killing stranger gets life sentence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering a complete stranger earlier this year in Cobb County. On Sept. 21, a Cobb County jury found Jamaar Bracey guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime for the murder of 22-year-old father of two Shawn Gray.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS Sacramento

Narcotics Detectives Arrest Woodland Man, Accusing Him Of Transporting 4,000 Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland man is behind bars after he was caught in possession of thousands of potentially deadly narcotics. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, October 5, detectives arrested a 25-year-old man, Victor Corella, for the possession of 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. While patrolling the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 198 in Coalinga, detectives pulled over Corella for a routine vehicle stop. During the inspection, their K-9, Willow, alerted the detectives to the odor of narcotics. Upon closer investigation, the “detectives discovered Corella had approximately 4,000 counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in his car.” “These blue pills, which are frequently seized by law enforcement nowadays, are known to contain a high concentration of Fentanyl. They are stamped with a capital ‘M’ and the number 30. Ingesting one potentially has fatal consequences,” said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
WOODLAND, CA
Public Safety
Victoria Advocate

Edna man arrested on murder charge, accused of killing ex-girlfriend

An Edna man was charged with murder after a woman was found dead Monday evening, police said. Edna police arrested Augustine Tristan, 36, and booked him into the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning, according to jail officials. Edna Police Chief Rick Boone could not be reached Tuesday afternoon. It is...
EDNA, TX
AZFamily

Glendale man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, dumping his body

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An 18-year-old man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, shot and killed him, and then dumped his body in the desert on Wednesday, police said. According to court documents, Jerssen Perez waited outside of his ex's house near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive for 19-year-old Oscar Ortega around 2:30 a.m. When Ortega walked outside to leave, that's when Perez kidnapped him at gunpoint, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGET

Man gets life term for shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend has been sentenced to a life term in prison. Rey Ramos Falcon, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 64 years to life, according to court records. Prosecutors said Ramos Falcon arrived early Nov. 22, 2018, at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Miguel Viveros Of Fontana Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Fellow Driver At Chino Truck Yard

CHINO (CBSLA) — A Fontana man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a fellow truck driver during an argument at a Chino truck yard. (credit: CBS) Miguel Viveros, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. Chino police said Viveros was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the killing. Police were called to a trucking distribution center in the 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the report of a person down. When they arrived, officers found a 61-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of his family. A preliminary investigation into the stabbing found that both men were truck drivers dropping off deliveries at the distribution center. They had been involved in a dispute before the stabbing, but detectives say the motive and exact circumstances of the dispute are still under investigation. Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact Chino police Detective Sergeant Pry at (909) 334-3172.
CHINO, CA

