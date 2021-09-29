CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck Bedding Areas: Why They Shift

By Steve Bartylla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck bedding areas determine where deer are coming from, and locating them gives hunters a huge advantage. Understand when and why these core areas shift in this episode of Hunt ‘em Big with Steve Bartylla. Season 7. Episode 5.

