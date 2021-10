Unarguably, Stephen curry is the best shooter in NBA history. The two-time MVP makes it hard for his opponents to take their eyes off him on the court because of a blink and he will shoot a deep three or would be seen driving hard to the ring gaining two points for his team. His shooting range along with the killer ball-handling skills makes Stephen Curry a walking nightmare for his opponents. Any man defending him would have to be conscious of the space given to him because even a second is enough for Stephen curry to launch a fiery three irrespective of the place.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO