The Houston Texans have one win after their first three games of the 2021 NFL season, so guess where they sit in various power rankings by the football media?. Let’s start with the official FanSided NFL power rankings. The Houston Texans are 29th out of 32 teams with their 1-2 overall record. The rankings by Matt Verderame have the Texans ranked ahead of both the New York Jets and New York Giants, plus better than the Jacksonville Jaguars whom the Texans defeated in Week 1.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO