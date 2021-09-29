CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Blinn men's golf wins the Tyler Junior College Fall invite

By From Blinn Communications
Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blinn College men’s golf team won the Tyler Junior College Fall Invitational by 13 strokes as its top five players shot par or better. Blinn had a two-day total of 560 at the tournament, held Monday and Tuesday at the Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler. The Buccaneers shot 286 in the first round for a two-stroke lead over the University of Houston-Victoria and widened that with a blistering 274 on Tuesday. The University of Houston-Victoria finished second at 573.

