Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Fauci: Wait For Moderna Booster

By jsalinas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says folks should get the same brand of vaccine for their booster shot. The nation’s leading doctor said while there isn’t a negative effect of getting a different brand for a booster, the same brand will be more effective for protecting against COVID-19. Fauci also urged pregnant...

John Davis
6d ago

Follow the money!!! If they r going to tax crypto for unrealized gains, everyone needs to ask our government how much of the vax stock they have especially modenara bc it went from 14 dollars to 484 dollars since this pandemic started! They gave this virus gain of function to make money off our deaths!!!!

20
whocarez
7d ago

him suggesting a certain name will probably destroy the company people are done listening to that criminal him and China making money of germ warfare

22
Karen Arsenault
5d ago

Why is this layer not be behind bars...he lied and was involved with China and his lies killed people...Research Judicial Watch and look at Faucis corruot eails

13
