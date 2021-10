Newman University’s cross country team has an especially impressive roster this season with three of its runners experiencing recent big wins and setting records. One of those runners is Megan Reynolds, a biology major who transferred from Cowley College, where she helped her team win the NJCAA Division I National Championship. She said one of her biggest takeaways from last season is the importance of the work put in outside of practice, such as eating healthy, stretching and getting a solid night of sleep.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO