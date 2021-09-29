CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect finish to September, changes return this weekend for Columbus area

By Dave Mazza
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, rain at night, high 74. It has been a nearly perfect day today, with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will see ideal conditions tonight for the very busy sporting evening in downtown Columbus with temps in the low 70s to lower 60s this evening before midnight. Overnight winds will be light to calm with overnight lows near 50 with clear skies. Outside the city we will see numbers again in the middle to upper 40s.

