Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO