Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI. October Is Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month. Dover, Del. — Governor John Carney has declared October Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month. Technology increasingly plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly everything can be disrupted when cybercriminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cyber Security Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Throughout October, all Delaware residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the various events being offered throughout the State: including presentations, educational workshops for seniors, on-site expert events, and conferences. As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is also hosting our 12th Annual Secure Delaware workshop to provide superior training for our citizens, businesses, students, and government employees. This free, hybrid in-person and online event will be held Thursday, October 28 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.