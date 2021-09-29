CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, DE

October Is Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month

delaware.gov
 9 days ago

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI. October Is Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month. Dover, Del. — Governor John Carney has declared October Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month. Technology increasingly plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly everything can be disrupted when cybercriminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cyber Security Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Throughout October, all Delaware residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the various events being offered throughout the State: including presentations, educational workshops for seniors, on-site expert events, and conferences. As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is also hosting our 12th Annual Secure Delaware workshop to provide superior training for our citizens, businesses, students, and government employees. This free, hybrid in-person and online event will be held Thursday, October 28 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

news.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Dover, DE
Government
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Cyber Insurance#Media Contact#Strategic Communications#Dti#State#Secure Delaware

Comments / 0

Community Policy