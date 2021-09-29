Altavista man charged with attempted murder, burning occupied dwelling
Paul Daniel Martinez, 59, of Altavista was arrested on September 29, 2021, by the Staunton Police Department. Martinez is charged with the following: 2 counts of attempted murder in violation of state code 18.2-26/18.2-32, and one count each of burning or destroying personal property in violation of state code 18.2-81 and burning an unoccupied dwelling house in violation of state code 18.2-77.www.altavistajournal.com
