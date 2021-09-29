CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Altavista man charged with attempted murder, burning occupied dwelling

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Daniel Martinez, 59, of Altavista was arrested on September 29, 2021, by the Staunton Police Department. Martinez is charged with the following: 2 counts of attempted murder in violation of state code 18.2-26/18.2-32, and one count each of burning or destroying personal property in violation of state code 18.2-81 and burning an unoccupied dwelling house in violation of state code 18.2-77.

