Family Health to receive $800K in funds
GREENVILLE — One local health care provider will receive more than $810,000 in capital improvement funds. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded $33,912,927 in capital improvement awards to 50 community health care centers across Ohio. These funds will support construction, expansion, alteration, renovation, and other capital improvements to modify, enhance, and expand health care infrastructure. This funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.www.dailyadvocate.com
