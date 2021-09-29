CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJIT Makerspace – NJIT’s Dream Machine Team

By Alfred Simpson
Cover picture for the articleWalking into the Makerspace, students are immediately greeted by a familiar design found in many startups; the layout is open, making all rooms visible to passersby to encourage learning in a hands-on environment. The staff is welcoming, warm and ready to help students make their dreams a reality. All students need to get in is a valid NJIT ID and a 30-minute introductory course covering safety, rules and an overview of the tools they will get access to. From there, the facility is their oyster.

