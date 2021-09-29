Chocolate Walk Tickets go on sale Oct. 2

GREENVILLE – The Wayne HealthCare Chocolate Walk on November’s First Friday will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 6 to 9 p.m. The highly anticipated date for tickets to go on sale is Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m., at two locations on S. Broadway — Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Happily Ever Co. This is a ticketed event that serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. All of the chocolate has been donated by participating downtown businesses.