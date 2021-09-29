Two teens caught, suspected of recent break-in at Huron Valley Guns
Two of the three people suspected of recently breaking into a New Hudson gun store are in custody, awaiting arraignment on felony breaking and entering charges. The 19- and 18-year-old teens and suspected gang members, both of Grand Rapids, are being housed at the Kent County Jail, where they are being accused of breaking into a Portage gun store where numerous laser-equipped training pistols were stolen.www.hometownlife.com
