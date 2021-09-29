Lee Majdoub Returns as Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

James Gunn is currently one of the most sought after directors in Hollywood right now when it comes to superhero movies following his successful move to the world of DC with The Suicide Squad, which In turn led to the upcoming Peacemaker spin-off series, and of course he is returning to Marvel for his - currently - final Guardians of the Galaxy movie and a Holiday Special. Where he goes from there though is something that has been heavily debated among fans of both franchises, and while there has been a lot of talk about other potential The Suicide Squad spin-offs, nothing has been confirmed. At least, that was the case until this weekend when James Gunn, in one of his usual social media sessions, confirmed that he will be doing something new for DC, but he isn't about to divulge what it is just yet.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO