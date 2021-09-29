Lee Majdoub Returns as Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2
As production ramps up, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 continues to confirm the names of its cast, and the latest name returning from the first movie will be Lee Majdoub, who reprises his role as Agent Stone in the follow up to the surprise 2020 hit. The announcement was made by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account to coincide with National Coffee Day, the reason behind which was partially explained with the image that accompanied the tweet showing the faces of Majdoub's Stone and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik drawn into the froth of a cup of coffee.movieweb.com
Comments / 0