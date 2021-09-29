‘We’ve Got to Have Set Standards’: Increased Standardization Likely Coming to Home Care

Help at Home is launching a new model of care, one that it believes can be centered entirely around the home instead of the doctor’s office or hospital. The model’s goal is to capture insights from caregivers to recognize client needs and then engage the rest of the health system from there. Dubbed “HealthyMATCH,” it will give Help at Home’s caregivers digital tools to log important health information that could prevent hospitalizations or unnecessary ER visits.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 HOURS AGO