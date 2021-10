It's been a long time since Louisiana, and especially New Orleans, has been able to celebrate a full blown, over the top, screaming capacity crowd for a New Orleans Saints football game. We've been patiently waiting, but I don't know if other NFL cities realize what a challenge it's been to be a fan in a city that has been battered as much as the Big Easy has been. The WHO DAT Nation is ready to cheer on our team in person this weekend, and we can't wait for the New York Giants to hit town for our first regular season home game of the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO